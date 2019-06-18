Update from Laois fire service on shopping centre evacuation

Laois County Fire and Rescue service have found no evidence of a fire at a big shopping centre in Portlaoise.

Following an inspection, the fire service told the Leinster Express that crew from Portlaoise Fire Service attended the scene around 11.30 am on Tuesday morning, June 18 following notification of an alarm activation.

A spokesman confirmed that the crew found no signs of fire on arrival other than the alarm system being activated.

Staff and shoppers were allowed to return to the building at 12.20 pm on Tuesday after the all-clear was given