Drugs disguised as clothes from Canada and Kenya seized in Laois

Drugs worth €97,000 concealed as clothes from Canada and Kenya were seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre on Tuesday.

Revenue officers in Portlaoise Mail Centre, assisted by detector dog Sam, seized herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €94,000 and 6kgs of Khat with an estimated value of €3,000.

In a series of operations arising from routine profiling, officers seized approximately 4.7kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €94,000. The cannabis was found in a parcel which had originated from Canada and was declared as 'clothing'.

Separately yesterday 6kgs of Khat was also discovered. The Khat, with an estimated value of €3,000, was detected in a parcel, also declared as ‘clothing’, and had originated from Kenya.

Khat is a stimulant ('upper') with similar effects to amphetamine. It comes from a leafy green plant of the same name.

Both parcels containing illegal drugs were destined for addresses in Dublin City.

Investigations are on-going with a view to prosecutions.

