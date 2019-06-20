Laois champion swimmer Nicole Turner's silverware takes Pride of Place

Laois champion swimmer and Portarlington native Nicole Turner showed off her impressive silverware at the Garryhinch Pride of Place judging this week.

The Colaiste Iosgain Transition Year student, 16, made headlines this week when she won a gold medal in the 50-metre Butterfly Youth final in the World Para-Swimming Series in Berlin.

She previously won a silver medal in the European Para series but this year went a step further to claim gold in the World series with a brilliant performance.

Turner is also one of eight top Irish athletes who are ambassadors for Dare to Believe organised by the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

Nicole brought an impressive display of her medals, awards, plaques and trophies to show the judges her amazing achievements.

St Brigid's Social Club, Garryhinch were nominated by Offaly Co Council for Pride Of Place 2019, where they will showcase the activities of our community. The judging took place in the hall Garryhinch on Tuesday, June 18.

The Pride of Place competition was initiated 16 years ago through a Co-operation Ireland programme to acknowledge the invaluable work undertaken by communities and groups across Ireland. It has grown into the largest competition recognising community development achievements.

The purpose of the competition is to acknowledge the work being done every day by communities all over the island of Ireland.

Since the competition commenced, judges have met hundreds of thousands of people, all of whom are proud of their place.

The competition is based on communities demonstrating directly to the judges their pride in their place by oral presentation, exhibitions of community activities and culture and a tour of the area highlighting the aspects of which they are particularly proud.

