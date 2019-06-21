Garda update on questioning of murder suspects in Laois missing person case

A search by Gardaí and the Army is resuming in Laois this morning as two people remain in custody where they are being questioned on suspicion of murder.

A male in his 30s and a female teenager were arrested on suspicion of murder by Gardaí on Thursday, June 20 as part of an investigation into the whereabouts of William Delaney. The female is not under 18.

They were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Portlaoise and Tullamore Garda Station.

Gardaí confirmed that two remained in custody on Friday morning with questioning is ongoing. The arrests were made locally.

Gardaí also confirmed that a search of the area around the Rock of Dunamaise resumed for a fifth day on Tuesday morning with the assistance of the Defence Forces.

Roads around the search site between Portlaoise and Stradbally have been sealed off since Tuesday when the Garda Air Support unit was called in to assist.

Gardaí made the arrests and commenced the search after the missing man's family provided information which indicated that his remains may be located at the historic Laois landmark.

Gardaí have yet to declare the site a crime scene.

Mr Delaney went missing from his home in January. He had been living with family in the Fieldbrook estate in Portlaoise.