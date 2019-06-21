Garda investigate various lines of inquiry as Laois murder suspect is hospitalised

The joint Garda Irish Army search for a missing man has been stood down in Laois while one of people who are in custody on suspicion of murder is in hospital.

Gardaí in Portlaoise confirmed that no evidence of human remains had been found arising from a four-day search for William Delaney (56) at the Rock of Dunamaise.

Gardaí also confirmed that the man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been brought to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise for medical treatment. He is from the Portlaoise area and had been known to gardaí.

It is understood little progress has been made during the interview process due to the man's condition. Questioning may resume after he is deemed fit enough to return to Portlaoise Garda Station. The young woman who was arrested remains in custody in Tullamore Garda Station.

They were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Up to 60 soldiers and Gardaí had worked since Wednesday morning clearing and searching land around the Rock of Dunamaise which is located off the busy Portlaoise to Stradbally Road.

Gardaí began search last Tuesday, June 24 after Mr Delaney's family provided information that indicated his remains were located at the historic Laois landmark.

However, the extensive and search has revealed no evidence of a body.

Gardaí also say they are pursuing other lines of inquiry as to what may have happened to Mr Delaney. They have not ruled out the possibility that there may be other reasons for his disappearance.

They appealed to anyone with information to come forward with any detail that could help in establishing his whereabouts.

Mr Delaney was reported missing from his home in Portlaoise on Wednesday, January 31. He was originally a native of Tipperary.

William is described as 5" 6, with medium build, black/grey hair and blue eyes. Is it not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Portlaoise on 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.