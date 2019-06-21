Celebrate the end of exam season safely – Talk to your kids about alcohol

As the 2019 school exams are coming to a close and the celebrations are beginning, Safer Communities an initiative of the South Western Regional Drug & Alcohol Task Force is urging parents to be aware that direct promotions to your kids about drinking alcohol are already taking place.

Parents need to take steps to ensure teenagers have a safe night out and to be aware of the multitude of potential risks for young people under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

While we live in a country where alcohol promotion is pervasive, parents need to know that they are the most important influence in informing young people about the risks associated with drinking and substance use and in shaping their attitudes.

It is vital to have open conversations with teenagers ahead of their celebrations.

Many students will attend Party nights in nightclubs and venues across the country some will take place in private residence supervised and unsupervised and of course there will be the unregulated local outdoor

drinking spots.

The ‘conversation’ with your children around practical safety measures is possibly more important today than ever before. While many Leaving Cert students are over 18 and legally entitled to drink alcohol, heavy episodic drinking poses a significant hazard to their health and leaves them vulnerable to taking risks.

Others will be under age and should not be put under pressure to drink alcohol.

Even if your child is over 18, speak with them and set boundaries around alcohol. For safety, encourage them not to mix their drinks and to avoid shots.

Parents should also advise against “pre-drinking” and make sure their teenager eats a substantial meal before going out. Tell them that if they feel themselves getting drunk they should stop drinking and switch to water.

Always find out what your child’s plans are, who they will be with, how they will get home, and remind them to stick together and look out for one another.

It is also important to let your child know that they can always call you, no matter what, and be sure to have our correct details in their phone under ICE (In Case of Emergencies) this greatly assists First Responders.

Some helpful advice on AskAboutAlcohol.ie for parents of teenagers include “Tips for Talking to a Teen” as well

as a resource and support for parents, with information, advice and the full facts to help your child stay safe

and be smart around alcohol.

For further information:



 Contact the Alcohol and Drugs Helpline on 1800 459 459 from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

 Email helpline@hse.ie Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

 For information on other drugs visit www.drugs.ie

This message was brought to you by Safer Communities an initiative of the South Western Regional

Drug and Alcohol Task Force, contact Ph: 045 875111 Email: admin@swrdatf.ie