Garda update on questioning of Laois murder suspect

The two people arrested and questioned by Gardaí on suspicion of murdering Mr William Delaney in Laois have been released without charge.

Gardaí have confirmed that a man, aged in his 30s, was released from custody on Saturday evening sometime after 8 pm. He was detained on Thursday and was questioned in Portlaoise Garda Station.

His detention was interrupted for a time for health reasons on Friday evening which required treatment at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

The young woman, aged in her late teens, was released from Tullamore Garda Station on Saturday morning. She was also detained on Thursday evening.

Their release followed the ending of a four day search for Mr Delaney's remains by Gardaí and the Army on Friday. Gardaí and members of the defence forces combed an extensive area around the Rock of Dunamaise between Stradbally and Portlaoise.

It is understood that the search did not reveal anything of significance in establishing Mr Delaney's whereabouts or what happened him since he was last seen in Portlaoise in January 2019.

The search commenced last Tuesday after Mr Whelan's family provided information to the Laois Offaly Garda Division which contained what was believed to be definitive information about what happened to the missing man, where his remains were located and who was responsible.

Neither the search or the questioning appears to have substantiated the information provided to the family and passed on to the gardaí.

Gardaí also say they are pursuing other lines of inquiry as to what may have happened to Mr Delaney. They have not ruled out the possibility that there may be other reasons for his disappearance.

They appealed to anyone with information to come forward with any detail that could help in establishing his whereabouts.

Mr Delaney was reported missing from his home in Fieldbrook, off Portlaoise's Dublin Road on Wednesday, January 31. He was originally a native of Tipperary.

He is described as 5" 6, with medium build, black/grey hair and blue eyes. Is it not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Portlaoise on 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.





