Dublin Midlands Hospital Group expects strike to impact patients

The HSE Dublin Midland Hospital Group, which takes in hospitals in Dublin, Kildare, Laois and Offaly, is planning to limit the effect of Wednesday's strike on patients and hospital services.

The group oversees Tallaght, St James, the Coombe and St Lukes in Dublin as well as the Midland Regional Hospitals in Tullamore and Portlaoise alongside Naas General Hospital.

The dispute will see a significant number of non-medical staff in all of these hospitals on the picket line after talks broke down.

A Dublin Midland hospital statement said plans are being put in place.

"The hospitals are continuing to engage on contingency planning with SIPTU. This is to ensure minimum disruption to patient services, in so far as possible, and to ensure patient dignity and that essential daily care remains in place," a statement read.

"However, there will be significant disruption to patient services tomorrow. Patients are being contacted if appointments are cancelled. If you do not hear from the hospital directly, please attend your appointment as normal," said the statement.

Disruption to patient services including;

• Deferral of some elective inpatient procedures

• Reduction of scope procedures

• Reduced operating theatre activity.

The DMHG says patient catering needs will be met in line with contingency arrangements agreed at local level.

A statement said Emergency Departments will remain open and patients who attend will be seen.

"We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options, the length of time you may be waiting in ED should you not require urgent care and we would ask that people keep our ED services for the patients who need them most. For example, patients with a less serious illness can be treated by their GP or referred by their GP to an Assessment Unit the following day.

"If you are seriously injured or ill the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.

"This is a challenging time for our hospitals and the Hospital Group recognise and acknowledge the huge efforts of all our staff in their efforts to continue the delivery of patient care during this period of disruption.

"We will keep the public informed of any developments that may affect patient services through the national and local media, our social media channels and our website – www.hse.ie/dmhg."