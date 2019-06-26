Met Éireann issues unusual weather warning as temperatures to soar

Leinster Express Reporter

Leinster Express Reporter

Irish weather forecaster Met Éireann has issued an unusual weather warning this afternoon. 

Met Éireann issued a status yellow high-temperature warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork Kerry and Limerick. 

Temperatures are set to be in excess of 27 degrees Celcius during Thursday afternoon. 

The weather warning is valid from 1 pm until 7 pm on Thursday.

