Met Éireann issues unusual weather warning as temperatures to soar

Irish weather forecaster Met Éireann has issued an unusual weather warning this afternoon.

Met Éireann issued a status yellow high-temperature warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork Kerry and Limerick.

Temperatures are set to be in excess of 27 degrees Celcius during Thursday afternoon.

The weather warning is valid from 1 pm until 7 pm on Thursday.

