Met Éireann issues unusual weather warning as temperatures to soar
Irish weather forecaster Met Éireann has issued an unusual weather warning this afternoon.
Met Éireann issued a status yellow high-temperature warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork Kerry and Limerick.
Temperatures are set to be in excess of 27 degrees Celcius during Thursday afternoon.
The weather warning is valid from 1 pm until 7 pm on Thursday.
Status Yellow - High temperature warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 26, 2019
Temperatures will be in excess of 27.0 degrees Celsius, during Thursday afternoon.
Valid: Thursday 1pm to 7pmhttps://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/F4xqYBizCq
