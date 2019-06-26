Former US First Lady Hillary Clinton visiting Ireland reportedly near Laois

Last week we had Bono (or a lookalike) and this week Hillary Clinton is visiting Ireland, reportedly quite near County Laois.

The former US Senator, Secretary of State, First Lady and Democratic presidential candidate is visiting Barretstown in Ballymore Eustace this afternoon, it has been confirmed. She will be at the camp for a private event.

There are local reports that she is staying at the Killashee House Hotel in Naas, County Kildare for one night as part of her Irish visit. It is understood that she is being accompanied by the usual secret service guards.

Clinton has been a regular visitor to Ireland with her husband, former US President Bill.

The former First Lady has also attended engagements here as a guest speaker and on book tours.

Barretstown is a not for profit camp for children with cancer and other serious illnesses and was founded in 1994 by Hollywood actor Paul Newman.

