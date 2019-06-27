An Post makes decision on future of Laois mail centre jobs in Portlaoise

The company says the closure is in response to an annual drop of around 7% in letters.

Apart from Cork and Portlaoise, An Post operates centres in Dublin and Athlone.

The company had flagged the closure of one of its centres as part of costcutting underway since 2017.

Cork was the newest of the four centres but Portlaoise had also been expanded in recent years and is located near the M7 motorway.

An Post's board were expected to meet this week.

Laois TD and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan welcome the decision of An Post to vote confidence in the Portlaoise Mail Centre.

"I have been working closely with An Post over the last 12 months on this issue. The decision to maintain the facility in Portlaoise is a testament to the dedicated team in the workforce in the mail centre.

"I am very keen that An Post considers Portlaoise for future development and in this regard, there is an opportunity at the greenfield site in Togher, Portlaoise. The centrality of Portlaoise coupled with the loyal workforce renders the area appropriate for investment in the parcel area," he said.

Laois TD and Sinn Féin spokesperson on Communications Brian Stanley TD welcomed the news that the future of Portlaoise Mail Centre is secure.

“This is good news for county and the jobs there are vital for the local economy’’. I have made the case consistently over the past 3 years with An Post management and successive Ministers, that Portlaoise is strategically located on the N7/N8 and N80 road network.’

“The Portlaoise Centre is also just a few hundred metres from a rail connection. The construction of the final section of the Portlaoise Orbital Route which is due to be completed in a few months means that the N80 will now pass the front gate of the mail centre. I have highlighted this advantage to An Post CEO David McRedmond since he took over the position.

“An Post now need to take advantage of this and the proximity of the Togher Business Park to further develop business at the Portlaoise facility,’’ he said.