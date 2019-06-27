Knackery licensing conditions for 'review' after RTÉ greyhound investigation

The Department of Agriculture is to review licensing conditions at knackeries in Portlaoise and elsewhere which featured in an RTÉ investigation into the greyhound industry.

In a statement, the Department said the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle, who has special responsibility for the greyhound sector, expressed concern at the issues highlighted in the RTE Investigation of the 26th June 2019.

"The Department takes any allegations of breaches of animal welfare rules very seriously and will thoroughly investigate and take the necessary enforcement actions to deal with such offences,” it said.

A statement said the new Greyhound Racing Act 2019 signed into law last month gives Bord na gCon enhanced powers to make regulations for the traceability of greyhounds. It said the Board may make regulations to require the registration of greyhound owners, the registration of racing greyhounds and the notification by owners, breeders and trainers of greyhounds of many more life events than those currently captured on existing studbook and micro-chipping databases.

Read also: WATCH INVESTIGATION ON RTÉ PLAYER

The statement said the regulations will support the Board in establishing and maintaining a new comprehensive tracing database for racing greyhounds and provides greater powers to deal with areas such as anti-doping, integrity and sanctions.

The Department said that the Minister of State highlighted that the Department has "a strong and consistent record regarding the enforcement of animal welfare rules", including the review of 100 years of animal welfare legislation, leading to the enactment of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

A statement said 73 successful prosecutions have been taken under the Act since it was brought in, with a further 30 prosecution files currently being processed for welfare abuses.

"My Department does not issue certificates for the export of greyhounds to China or Pakistan. No certificates have been issued for the export of greyhounds from Ireland to either of those destinations since I became Minister," said the Minister.

The statement concluded by saying that the Minister also stated that the Department is engaging in a review of the licensing conditions in knackeries, with regard to practices seen on RTÉ. It said all allegations will be examined to determine the appropriate actions.