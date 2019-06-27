Laois warehouse rented for entire year for election count claims councillor

A Laois county councillor has claimed that the local authority leased a building for a full year, just to use it for a weekend for last May's local elections.

Cllr Aidan Mullins from Portarlington had strong criticism for the Laois election count process, speaking at the first full council meeting since then.

“Why did we need two count centres? I believe there was a minimum one year lease for one weekend. Is it left vacant now?” he said at the June council meeting.

Cllr Mullins said that Laois was “the talk of the country” with one of the slowest count centres.

“Laois is last again, it was the talk of the country. There were people who couldn’t make it on Monday because of work commitments. Why did it take three days?” he asked.

Cllr Mullins said that his son who lives in Dubai had flown home to see him re-elected, but had to fly back and missed it because it took so long.

“My son flew home from Dubai for the count. He postponed his flight until Sunday night. He still missed the first count. There was a lot of anger and it’s not even mentioned in the manager’s report today. I’m amazed. It is a case that we are not going to mention the war?” Cllr Mullins said.

Below: Cllr Aidan Mullins celebrating his election with family and Sinn Féin colleagues. Picture by Alf Harvey.

The votes for the European elections, referendum and local elections were first divided at St Mary's Hall on Saturday. The vote boxes were then moved to a warehouse in Clonminam Industrial Estate for the local election count.

The count for the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District did not start until Sunday evening following the Friday election. The first result was announced around 11pm that night. It took until almost 10pm on Monday night for all six councillors in that area to be elected.

Cllr Mullins asked if there was a “post mortem” review done in county hall.

“If there is not a review done, I’ll throw my hat at it,” he said.

The CEO John Mulholland refused to discuss the election count. The Returning Officer for the election count, Director of Services Donal Brennan, was on annual leave.

“I can’t comment as the returning officer is not here, and he has complete mandate to that,” he said.

Cllr Mullins asked him to confirm if there was a review done.

“I am not part of it and I would not want to be. I presume he will do a review in due time,” Mr Mulholland answered.

The Cathaoirleach Cllr Willie Aird said that Mr Brennan would be asked to give a reply to the July council meeting.

The returning officer has so far declined to reply to the Leinster Express on the matter.