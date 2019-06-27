Swimmers warned not to take a dip in ESB reservoirs during hot weather

Appeals are being made to be aware of the dangers associated with swimming at the ESB reservoirs across Ireland as temperatures hit up to 27 degrees today.

Ahead of the forecast fine weather over the next few days, ESB has warned of the dangers and potentially serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.

An ESB statement said: "This is due to the risk of uneven ground, deep waters, changing water levels and fast-flowing waters."

These waters include the reservoirs at Poulaphoca and Golden Falls in Wicklow, Leixlip in Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare and Assaroe and Lough Nacung in Co Donegal.

Tomorrow will continue very warm, with good sunny spells. Top temperatures are likely to reach 22 to 25 degrees generally.

Saturday will still be warm for most places, with highs of 20 to 25 degrees.

