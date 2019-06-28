Gardaí seek public help in tracing missing young man
Missing from Naas since June 26
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Jonathon Reid, (25), who is missing from Naas, since June 26.
He is described as being 6'3", with a shaved head, of slim build with brown eyes. When last seen Jonathon was wearing a grey round neck t-shirt, grey stonewash skinny jeans and black runners.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai in Naas on 045 884 300 or any Garda Station.
