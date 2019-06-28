Kilkenny hospital contacting women tested without their consent

Some women who had gynaecological “exploratory work” without their consent at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, which is used by Laois people, are being contacted by the HSE hospital group responsible for overseeing its operation.

The Ireland East Hospital Group is contacting five women about an incident which happened late last year.

Minister for Health Simon Harris spoke this about the matter and he said that his department had sought confirmation from the hospital group that women’s needs were being addressed.

“The Department of Health has been advised by the HSE of a review of hysteroscopy procedures in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. The HSE has stated that the reviews and its recommendations are being considered by the Ireland East Hospital Group. It is important to await the outcome of this process and the department is engaging with the HSE in this regard,” the Minister said.