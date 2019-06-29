Man dies after another light aircraft crash in Leinster

A third man has died in the space of a month in an aircraft crash in Leinster.

It is understood that a married father of three has been killed in Co Kilkenny close to Gowran village as a result of a crash on Friday evening, June 28. It was initially reported he was seriously injured.

The accident reportedly occurred around 9pm at an area known as Gowran Cross area when the two-seater microlite he was piloting crashed near his home.

Eyewitness reports said it came down after an apparent collision with pylons.

An Air Accident Investigations Unit has been sent to the scene. The wreckage has been removed to Grangorman Aerodrome.

An investigation continues into the deaths of two men who were killed in a light aircraft crash near Athy in Co Kildare on June 14.

Two men, one in his 70s and a second in his 50s, were pronounced dead after the crash.