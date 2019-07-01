Dedicated Laois Civil Defence clock up 400 voluntary hours at Old Fort Fest

A group of dedicated Laois Civil Defence volunteers put in almost 400 hours of voluntary work into the Old Fort Quarter Festival in Portlaoise.

Thirty volunteers were on hand for medical cover throughout the weekend of the Old Fort and between them clocked up 400 hours of work to ensure the safety of the public.

Laois Civil Defence took to Facebook to share this huge dedication and they are already looking forward to next year!

"That’s a wrap for the Old Fort Quarter festival 2019. Well done to PJ, Niamh, Michelle and all the event organisers for making this year an extremely popular and safe event.

"We would like to say a huge thanks to our own volunteers who provided the medical cover for the event. 30 volunteers clocked up just under 400 hours of work to ensure the festival was adequately covered.

"Roll on 2020!"

Well done to all involved!

