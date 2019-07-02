Laois TD calls for rent increase cap for the entire county

Rent rise caps should be extended to people Mountmellick, Rathdowney and Mountrath and parts of Laois that border Offaly and Tipperary according to a Laois Sinn Féin TD.

Brian Stanley TD has welcomed the announcement that Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) are to be extended to Laois but he believes renters across the county should benefit.

“This is a step in the right direction but it needs to be extended across all of Laois/Offaly, not just the two (electoral) districts in Laois Portarlington-Graiguecullen and Portlaoise-Abbeyleix areas. This will see yearly rent increases capped at 4%.

"These controls also need to be extended to the remainder of Laois ie Mountmellick and Borris-in-Ossory (electoral district).

“We have constituents facing rent increases of 30% and over. Low-income workers in Private Rented Accommodation (PRA) are facing a particular challenge as they don’t receive any rent support payments," he said.

Read also: RENT PRESSURE ZONE ANNOUNCEMENT

Dep Stanley said Sinn Féin has long called for rent caps, and in our budget submission for this year we also proposed tax relief of 8.5% of rent paid by workers in PRA.

He said the absence of rent controls throughout the State means we are out of line with the rest of Europe.

"Our sky-high rents are also well above average EU levels. The Government now need to do the right thing and extend this rent control cap of 4% right across Laois/Offaly," he said.

Rent Pressure Zones (RPZ) were introduced 2 years ago. The latest national figures show national rents have increased by another €90.00 per month.

Pressure zones were extended to 11 counties including all of Kilkenny.