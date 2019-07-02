Catholic church in Portlaoise to be 'reconfigured' by the HSE for clinical use

The Health Service Executive is set to apply for planning permission to reconfigure a former Catholic church on the grounds of Portlaoise hospital.

In public planning notice, the HSE says the development at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise will consist of the change use of the 'vacant' building to provide meeting rooms, conference space and offices as well as ancillary accommodation over two levels.

Laois County Council has been put on notice that the project will require the construction of a new first floor in the former chapel which is a protected structure.

The reconfigured space will be linked back to the existing Administration Building via a new gazed two-storey link with a new entrance on the ground floor.

The work will involve the demolition of two existing porches to allow for some restoration work.

A spokesperson said the HSE is embarking on the project with the aim of creating more space in the Administration Building for clinical purposes. Part of which is already used for clinical purposes such as rooms for hospital consultants.

"Portlaoise hospital has an ongoing campus development programme to address immediate and long terms needs of the hospital. This involves better utilising the existing infrastructure to create more improved and additional clinical spaces by relocating office space," said a HSE statement.