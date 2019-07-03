Woman reportedly injured on Laois farm

A woman in her late 60s was airlifted to hospital on Monday after she was injured by cattle.

The Irish Farmers Journal is reporting that the incident occurred on a farm in Mountrath at approximately 1pm on Monday. Gardaí were called to the scene. It is believed that the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The Farmers Journal said that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) had confirmed to them that it is aware of an incident involving livestock and an inspector is currently investigating.