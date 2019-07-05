Laois TD set for Brexit farming challenge in Sinn Féin shake-up

Brexit, Brazilian beef, and climate change will be topping off the agenda for Laois Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley in his new position on his party's front bench.

Dep Stanley is to become his party's spokesperson on agriculture as part of a reshuffle by leader Mary Lou McDonald.

He welcomed his appointment.

“I am very happy to be appointed to this position. As a TD representing a rural constituency, I am familiar with many of the issues reflecting rural communities and farmers. I have worked closely with the farming organisation in the past.

"There are many crucial challenges to be overcome by rural communities such as the consequences of Brexit, The proposed Mercosur beef deal and the implications of Climate Change for the farming community.

"I look forward to taking up these issues and working to get the best outcomes," he said.

The Laois TD has been the party's spokesperson on communications which included rural broadband. Prior to that, he was Sinn Féin spokesperson on the environment and local government.