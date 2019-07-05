BREAKING: Winning EuroMillions ticket sold in Laois!

Michelle Hogan

Reporter:

Michelle Hogan

Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot is a mouth-watering €140 million.

Ireland has a brand new millionaire and the lucky winning ticket was sold in Laois, the National Lottery has confirmed. 

The winning ticket was part of a guaranteed millionaire EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle Prize.

The lucky winning bought their ticket at Bracken's Gala on the Stradbally Road in Portlaoise. 

By sheer coincidence, new National Lottery research revealed this week that Laois had the fewest number of top prize wins in the EuroMillions. READ STORY.

Get checking your ticket folks, there could be a new millionaire in Laois! 