Young woman killed in Laois crash

A woman in her mid 20s was killed in a two car crash in Laois on Sunday.

Gardai are investigating the fatal crash that occurred on Lea Road, Portarlington, Co Laois on Sunday morning, July 7 at 8:20 am.

A woman driver was killed when her car collided with another car.

Her body was removed to Portlaoise hospital where a post mortem is expected to take place on Monday.

The second car with four occupants all received injuries, they were taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The driver and one passenger, a father and child, were taken to Portlaoise hospital and the other two passengers, mother and child, were taken to Tallaght hospital.

The road was closed with local diversions in place.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses particularly those who may have dash cam footage.