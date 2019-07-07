Portarlington crash victim was a nurse in children's hospital

The woman who died in Sunday's fatal car crash in Laois is understood to have been returning from work at Children's Crumlin Hospital.

The woman, who was aged 25, is also believed to be a Polish national and had been living in the Cloneygowan area on the outskirts of Portarlington in Co Offaly. She was a nurse at the Dublin hospital and had been living in Ireland for a number of years.

She has yet to be named.

The car she was driving collided with another car on the Lea Road. The occupants of the other vehicle were of African origin and also residents of the Portarlington area. They were understood to be on their way to a church service.

The driver and one passenger, a father and child, were taken to Portlaoise hospital and the other two passengers, mother and child, were taken to Tallaght hospital.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the fatal crash which happened at 8.20 am on Sunday morning.

The woman's remains were removed to Portlaoise hospital where a post mortem is expected to take place on Monday.

The road was closed with local diversions in place.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses particularly those who may have dash cam footage.





