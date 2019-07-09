UPDATE: Crash forces lane closure on busy Dublin Limerick Cork M7 motorway in Laois

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Dublin Limerick Cork m7 motorway in Laois.

PICTURES: Caravan involved in crash on Dublin Limerick Cork M7 motorway in Laois

AA Roadwatch has reported a crash on the M7 eastbound between J17 Portlaoise Centre and J16 Portlaoise East.

The northbound side is now closed. On the southbound side, the right lane is closed. Traffic is starting to build on approach.

TII Traffic says road diversions have been put in place as emergency services deal with the crash.

The incident was ongoing just after 4:00 pm on Tuesday.