PICTURES: Caravan involved in crash on Dublin Limerick Cork M7 motorway in Laois

There are delays and lane closures on the Dublin Limerick Cork M7 motorway in Laois following a crash involving a caravan.

WATCH: Video shows traffic halted by crash on M7 in Laois.

A picture taken by the Leinster Express below appears to show a caravan stuck across the boundary between the northbound and southbound lanes on the motorway between J17 Portlaoise Centre and J16 Portlaoise East.

Laois Fire & Rescue Service crews from Portlaoise and Stradbally attended the scene. The fire service said the incident involved a single vehicle towing a trailer which appears to be a caravan. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Traffic came to a standstill on the M7 motorway for a time as emergency services dealt with the crash.

AA Roadwatch reported just before 5:00 pm that the M7 northbound has reopened between the two Portlaoise exits – junctions 17 and 16, following the crash.

"Traffic remains quite slow on this stretch. The southbound right lane has also reopened."

Picture: Emergency services deal with crash scene, caravan appears to be involved. Picture taken on the Timahoe Road bridge.

Picture: M7 northbound traffic stopped by Laois fire service as seen from the Timahoe Road bridge after 4:00 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Incident closed: Collision on M7 between J17 - PORTLAOISE and J16 - PORTLAOISE (Both) Lanes affected: Full Road Closure https://t.co/kt5EM5opsR — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) July 9, 2019