Information evening for new Portlaoise healthcare facility opening soon

A new kidney dialysis treatment centre will be opening soon in Portlaoise and an information evening for patients and families about the new centre will be held this week.

B Braun Avitum was awarded a contract by the HSE to develop and operate a new state-of-the-art Satellite Renal Care Centre in

Portlaoise.

The new centre has been built on the southeastern corner of Lismard Roundabout adjacent to the Lismard Business Park, Portlaoise.

Wellstone Midlands Renal Care Centre has been developed on a greenfield site, it is 800 metres squared and at full capacity, will care for 60 patients under the clinical care of Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore.

The planned opening of the new Portlaoise centre is expected in Autumn of this year with up to 20 medical and ancillary staff.

Travel time and cost for patients is expected to be significantly reduced for those currently travelling to Tullamore and South County Dublin for renal care treatment.

A patient and family information evening will take place on Thursday, July 11 from 7:00 pm to 8:15 pm at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise.

Light refreshments will be provided.

