Farmland bought to extend the Emo Court grounds in Laois

Emo Court in Laois has received another investment by the Office of Public Works as it continues to bring the house back to glory to attract tourism.

A small piece of farmland beside the famous Wellingtonia Avenue leading to the house, has been bought back by the OPW.

The lands are c. 8 acres in size and are located to the side of the mile long avenue of giant Sequoia trees, near the original main entrance to the Estate.

Laois/Offaly TD and Minister for Justice & Equality, Charlie Flanagan has welcomed the announcement by his colleague Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran who is Minister of State with special responsibility for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief.

“I welcome the announcement by colleague Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran that the OPW has acquired lands close to Wellingtonia Avenue in Emo Court.

“Emo Court rightfully deserves to be recognised as one of Ireland’s finest historic houses and estates and is a ‘must-see’ heritage site for Irish and International visitors alike.

The purchase will allow the OPW to reunite elements of the original demesne with the house and lands currently in OPW care and to protect the Wellingtonia Avenue of redwoods, which is possibly the earliest planted in Ireland, in 1853.

It is estimated that approximately 300,000 people visit Emo Court each year.