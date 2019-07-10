Accident reported on a busy road on Laois Tipperary border

Motorists are urged to take care following an accident has been reported on the Laois Tipperary border near Roscrea.

A witness who came upon the scene said the accident happened on the main Roscrea to Borris-in-Ossory road just past Ballaghmore Castle late on Wednesday afternoon, July 10.

It is believed a car and truck were involved in the collision. No injuries are reported but debris was strewn across the road and the vehicles are protruding onto what was the old main Dublin to Limerick road.