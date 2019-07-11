Woman hospitalised after four-car crash in bad weather

A woman in her 50s was hospitalised with minor injuries following a four-car crash in Offaly on Wednesday, July 10 gardaí have confirmed.

Gardaí attended at the scene of a four-car collision, which occurred during a bout of heavy rain, on the R402 at Togher, on the Daingean to Tullamore road.

The collision occurred shortly after 5pm.

There was no one seriously injured, gardaí confirmed.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 50s, was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

Gardaí said driving conditions at the time were poor due to very heavy rain. They said enquiries are ongoing.

