Search is still on for lucky Laois EuroMillions raffle winner!

The lucky winner of the €1 million EuroMillions raffle prize that was sold in a popular Laois shop is yet to come forward.

Bracken's Gala shop on the Stradbally Road in Portlaoise had huge celebrations after selling the winning 'Ireland Only Raffle' with a top prize of €1 million.

Almost one week on from the win, Bracken's has now said that the prize is yet to be claimed.

The shop owners have appealed to people to double-check their tickets and to make sure they are checking the 'raffle number' IGMS26203.

"Check your ticket carefully online or you can bring it to your local national Lottery retailer to check. The prize has not been claimed yet. Remember it's the raffle number you are looking for."

Bracken’s Maxol Gala owner, Maeve Bracken, said there is a ‘big buzz’ after the exciting weekend.

“It has been fantastic, very positive and it is the first time we have sold a big winner.

“We are hoping it is someone local but we have heard nothing yet.

“It’s Monday now so somebody might claim the prize today, it could be someone passing through or we get a lot of people from Beladd, and staff in the hospital or ambulance drivers.

“We sell most of the tickets on Friday afternoon but you can do a month's worth in advance so it could have been bought any time.

“We got a call from the National Lottery rep around 10 pm on Friday night as we were just closing up. It’s not the normal draw it is a raffle and normally the raffle prize is €5,000 but every now and then it is €1 million.

“It is a big buzz and its funny people are coming in making a joke and having a laugh about it, it is a lovely amount of money.

“Probably €10,000 was the biggest win we ever had before this. It’s everyone’s dream somewhere along the line to have €1 million and think about what they would do with it. Then we had the Laois win yesterday so it has been a great weekend all around!” she said.