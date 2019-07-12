Dublin and Laois GAA stars help launch €1 million investment in popular Laois business

A well-known cash and carry business in Laois is celebrating a €1 million investment and upgrade to its huge facility in Portlaoise.

Wholesaler 4 Aces in Portlaoise, part of BWG Wholesale, has announced the investment of more than €1,000,000 to upgrade the facility that has served County Laois, and its surrounds, for the last 35 years.

The facility has gone through many guises over the years and was acquired by BWG Wholesale in 2018.

The enhanced site spans 40,000sq ft, allowing 4 Aces Portlaoise to expand its offering for the 30 Gala stores it supplies locally, as well as a host of other businesses, including hotels, restaurants, pubs, off-licences and independent retail stores.

The major revamp this year also improves the customer shopping experience as the extended shop floor offers a new user-friendly layout with an enhanced range.

There have also been other upgrades to the premises including a new roof and they have added to their delivery fleet.

To celebrate the relaunch, 4 Aces hosted a celebratory event for customers, suppliers, friends of the business and specially invited guests recently at which Laois footballers Colm Begley and Ross Munnelly were joined by five-time All-Ireland winner with Dublin Ciarán Kilkenny.

They were hosted by Head of Sales and All-Ireland winner with Dublin in 1995, Paul Bealin, on the day.

Ian Cousins is the Manager, 4 Aces Portlaoise.

“We are delighted with this exciting development for 4 Aces Portlaoise. The upgraded facility will enhance our operations locally and allow us to improve our offering to customers.

“We remain fully focussed on driving our business forward in this region through continued investment and by supporting our diverse customer base. While this substantial investment provides us with a platform for potential growth in the future, it also strongly reinforces our commitment to the local economy," he said.

As well as providing solid employment locally and catering to all businesses in the vicinity, 4 Aces has a significant presence in Portlaoise, supporting a number of local causes and community organisations, including Ballyfin GAA.

The Portlaoise wholesaler has had a presence in Laois since 1984 and provides employment to 42 people locally.

Part of the Wholesale division of BWG Foods, with 22 locations across Ireland and the largest branch network, the Wholesale Division of BWG Foods is comprised of 4 Aces Cash and carry, Better Deal Navan, Value Centre cash and carry group, XL retail group as well as BWG Foodservice - a nationwide, multi-temperature, full-line foodservice business.

