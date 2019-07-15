Laois outdoor swimming pool revamped and open to the public

The outdoor swimming pool in Ballinakill, Laois has been completely revamped and was reopened to the public on Friday.

The swimming pool project was a labour of love for the local community who did all of the work completely voluntary.

See before and after pictures here.

A community celebration was held last Friday with a barbecue and raffle to launch the reopening just in time for a scorching weekend.

Ballinakill GAA Club summed up the wonderful community spirit in the area with this post on Facebook.

"As a rural community we continue to feel the pressures of society moving in new directions. This has resulted in a loss of services from our village, closure of our beloved Post Office, rural depopulation and in a personal context the challenge of fielding teams at all age grades for our young children.

"As one of a limited number of organisations attempting to provide activities for all age groups in the parish of Ballinakill and Knock we understand these challenges. We are also committed to addressing these challenges and provide the best possible service to our community. This is visible through quality coaching, fully vetted volunteers and warm welcome for all who wish to participate in hurling in the area.

"With this context in mind we would encourage every family to support the newly refurbished swimming pool in Ballinakill. For many of us we have very fond memories of this facility from our past and the positive role it plays in providing an active pastime for people of all ages.

"It is imperative for its existence to be secured that the people of Ballinakill and wider south Laois area support the new and committed committee who have given much time and effort into reestablishing this wonderful facility."

