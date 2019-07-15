Laois students to benefit from strengthened links between LOETB and Carlow IT

Laois people wanting to study computing, engineering, sciences, business and humanities will have 'enhanced progression' into Carlow IT through links with Laois and Offaly Further Education colleges.

Institute of Technology Carlow and Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) have renewed their Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) reinforcing their relationship.

The agreement includes provision for the delivery of lifelong programmes in Laois and ensuring continued greater access to Higher Education for further education students in Laois and Offaly.

The Agreement allows students in the Laois and Offaly Further Education colleges “enhanced progression” into Higher Education programmes at Institute of Technology Carlow via a defined IT Carlow transition to Higher Education initiative.

The initiative is primarily focused on the areas of computing and engineering but also enables access to courses in science, business and humanities.

It provides for staff development and other collaborative opportunities between the two organisations.

Joe Cunningham is the CEO of Laois and Offaly ETB.

“Since signing our first Memorandum of Agreement with Institute of Technology Carlow in 2015, Laois and Offaly ETB has enjoyed a strong working relationship with the Institute - one that has brought defined and enhanced opportunities for our students to progress to transition to higher education courses.

"We look forward to continuing this successful collaboration for the benefit of students in Laois and Offaly pursuing higher education courses," he said.

Dr Patricia Mulcahy is the President of Carlow IT.

“Over 20% of last year’s first-year intake came from further education backgrounds, so this formal agreement between the Institute and Laois and Offaly ETB builds on this to ensure even greater opportunities and assistance for students in the pathway from further education and higher education – in particular, the areas of engineering and computing," she said.

Institute of Technology Carlow currently ranks as the second-largest of Ireland’s 11 institutes of technology with more than 8,300 enrolments and 850 staff.

READ MORE LEINSTER EXPRESS NEWS HERE.