Popular Laois hair salon announces closure

A popular Laois hair salon that has been in business for seven years is set to close soon.

Christle Hair Company in Mountmellick took to Facebook to announce that it will close on August 31.

Michelle Christle opened the salon at O’Moore Street in the town in 2013 and has said that she is closing the salon to spend more time with family.

The salon is now going up for lease according to the announcement.

See the full post below:

READ MORE LEINSTER EXPRESS NEWS HERE.