Laois planning approval sought for new 62-bed nursing home

Plans are underway to build a new 62 bedroom nursing home in a Laois town.

Rocktop Asset Management is seeking planning permission from Laois County Council for a new nursing home in Mountmellick.

The 62 bedroom two-storey nursing home plan features eight two-storey apartment units, landscaped gardens, parking area, service yard, refuse area, ESB transformer room, new service connections and all ancillary works.

The company is seeking permission to build the nursing home at lands at Patrick Street, Mountmellick.

