Lucky EuroMillions €1 million Laois raffle prize winner finally comes forward!

It has been a long and exciting 12 days waiting for the EuroMillions €1 million raffle prize winner to come forward after the winning ticket was sold in a Laois shop.

Bracken's Gala on the Stradbally Road in Portlaoise has been the talk of the town for almost two weeks as speculation mounted over who the lucky winner was and if they were local.

Today, Bracken's have said that a winner has finally come forward. They shared the news on Facebook and shop owner Maeve Bracken told the Leinster Express she is delighted.

"It's great! With people going on holidays and something as simple as changing a handbag you just never know.

"Everybody is still coming in talking about it and I am delighted that someone is on their way to collect it!" she said.

A spokesperson for The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner has come forward.

"Yes the winner has been in touch and ticket has been validated by phone

"We are now making arrangements with them to come up and collect their prize," they said.

The winners are expected to go to National Lottery HQ to claim their prize but it is not expected to be this week.

More to follow on who or where the winner is from.

The draw took place on Friday, July 12 and the winning raffle ticket number in the Ireland Only Draw was IGMS26203. Bracken's and the National Lottery appealed to people to check their raffle numbers for the last week and a half.

