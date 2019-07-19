SHARE: Gardaí appeal for help tracing missing Laois teen

Gardaí at Portlaoise are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Jordan O'Driscoll, 17 years, who has been missing from the Portarlington area of County Laois since Monday, July 8 2019.

He is described as being approximately 5'2 inches in height of a slim build, with fair hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE LEINSTER EXPRESS NEWS HERE.