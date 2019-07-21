Heavy rain on the way as weather warning issued for nine counties

Met Eireann has issued a weather warning for nine counties where heavy rain may lead to flooding on Sunday.

The status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal and Longford and will be in place from 6am on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

A Met Eireann spokesman said, "Through Sunday and Sunday night, falls of heavy rain will give high rainfall totals with reduced visibility and a risk of localised flooding."

The weather will turn wet all over the country this afternoon.

"It will be heavy at times with a risk of localised flooding, especially in Connacht and Ulster," according to Met Eireann.

"Becoming dry in the south later this evening. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees with fresh southerly winds, strong at times on coasts. Rain will continue over the northern half of the country on Sunday night and it will remain very mild and humid with temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees."