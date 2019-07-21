WATCH the highlights - the final victory moment for Shane Lowry at the Royal Portrush 'An Irish man has won in Ireland'

Shane Lowry celebrates with wife Wendy and daughter Iris

Watch the moment when Offaly man Shane Lowry sealed his win at The Open in Royal Portrush and celebrated victory on the 18th hole with his Laois wife Wendy and daughter Iris. 

Other highlights from his final round.