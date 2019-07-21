WATCH the highlights - the final victory moment for Shane Lowry at the Royal Portrush 'An Irish man has won in Ireland'

Watch the moment when Offaly man Shane Lowry sealed his win at The Open in Royal Portrush and celebrated victory on the 18th hole with his Laois wife Wendy and daughter Iris.

Other highlights from his final round.

The moment that sealed it for Shane Lowry, a dream turned into reality for the Irishman #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/QbsgNbGtW6 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019

The winner of The 148th Open and the Champion Golfer of the Year is Shane Lowry #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/oKkTTiHfgP — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019

.@ShaneLowryGolf is coming down the 18th in #TheOpen with a six shot lead. pic.twitter.com/5fWJsjFpoy — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019

Are you looking at #TheOpen Champion? — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019

The lead is 5 @ShaneLowryGolf heads for the 15th tee. He's getting closer #TheOpen



Live coverage https://t.co/V5gkRJCUkC pic.twitter.com/TgsPjE5zRV — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019

