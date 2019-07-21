WATCH the highlights - the final victory moment for Shane Lowry at the Royal Portrush 'An Irish man has won in Ireland'
Shane Lowry celebrates with wife Wendy and daughter Iris
Watch the moment when Offaly man Shane Lowry sealed his win at The Open in Royal Portrush and celebrated victory on the 18th hole with his Laois wife Wendy and daughter Iris.
Other highlights from his final round.
The moment that sealed it for Shane Lowry, a dream turned into reality for the Irishman #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/QbsgNbGtW6— The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019
The People's Champion #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/4KVfXRHci4— The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019
Respect #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/oTtDSeunUO— The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019
The winner of The 148th Open and the Champion Golfer of the Year is Shane Lowry #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/oKkTTiHfgP— The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019
.@ShaneLowryGolf is coming down the 18th in #TheOpen with a six shot lead. pic.twitter.com/5fWJsjFpoy— The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019
Getting closer #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/3kQsArfMAx— The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019
Are you looking at #TheOpen Champion?— The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019
The lead is 5 @ShaneLowryGolf heads for the 15th tee. He's getting closer #TheOpen— The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019
Live coverage https://t.co/V5gkRJCUkC pic.twitter.com/TgsPjE5zRV
️♂️#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/Gp10DMQmAS— The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019
You can't stop this party ☔️ #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/HksRdfFVKr— The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019
Shane Lowry extends his lead ⛳️ He's 6 shots clear of Tommy Fleetwood with 11 holes to play #TheOpen— The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019
Live coverage https://t.co/V5gkRJCUkC pic.twitter.com/Tji60SPHZ7
Birdies on the 5th for both @TommyFleetwood1 and @ShaneLowryGolf The lead remains 5 shots #TheOpen #NTTDATAWall— The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019
Live coverage https://t.co/V5gkRJCUkC pic.twitter.com/xYJtdXH1pc
The leader is here #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/2wGbEegkKg— The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019
