Laois swimming pool closed until further notice

The swimming pool at Portlaoise Leisure Centre has been closed until further notice.

Portlaoise Leisure Centre took to Facebook to inform the public that the pool is closed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

The Leisure Centre gym remains open.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the swimming pool is now closed until further notice.!!! Apologies for any inconvenience

The gym will remain open, bottled water can be purchased from the vending machine."

People on Facebook have been left speculating why the swimming pool has been closed.

Laois County Council's Sports and Leisure department which is over the Leisure Centre was not able to confirm the closure or give any further explanation.

More to follow.