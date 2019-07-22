Brian Cowen 'making progress' in hospital

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen is "making progress" in hospital according to the Clara man's brother and Offaly TD Barry Cowen.

Speaking to Joe Duffy's Liveline programme in RTÉ Radio One the Fianna Fáil TD gave an update his condition since Mr Cowen's admission to hospital in early July.

“There might be a long road ahead but there’s a road ahead and we’re delighted that’s the case,” he said.

Mr Cowen was admitted to a private Dublin hospital in July 4 with a suspected bleed on the brain.

"We’re greatly encouraged and most thankful for all the messages of goodwill that are flooding in from, obviously from our hometown and country, but throughout the country," added his brother.

The TD was speaking during a special programme devoted to the win by Shane Lowry in The Open Championship. The sitting Dáil TD said the golf was on television in his brother's room in hospital.

LISTEN TO LIVELINE SHOW HERE

The Cowens are natives of Clara the same village Shane Lowry hails from.

Brian Cowen is an avid golf follower and was Taoiseach and led tributes when Lowry sensationally won the Irish Open as an amateur in 2009.