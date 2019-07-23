Laois young people to battle it out for spot on Electric Picnic stage

Young people in Portlaoise and across the county have an exciting opportunity to audition for a hotly contested spot on an Electric Picnic stage.

A partnership between Youth Work Ireland Laois and Electric Picnic has created the opportunity for young singers and bands.

Two heats will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 23 and 24 in Portlaoise and the winners of those nights will go on to be judged by Electric Picnic delegates on Thursday night, July 25. An act will then be chosen to play on the Hazelwood Stage.

All of these entertaining nights of auditions will take place at the Youth Cafe, James Fintan Lalor Avenue in Portlaoise. Over 30 individuals made up of around 20 different acts have signed up to battle it out for their chance to get that golden ticket onto the stage.

The Electric Youth competition offers a unique opportunity to perform at a prestigious level and gives young people the experience of a lifetime.

As part of the partnership young people of Youth Work Ireland Laois are working on a poignant art installation which addresses climate change as a hot topic, this will also be displayed at the festival in Stradbally.

Clive Davis is the Regional Director of Youth Work Ireland Laois.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Electric Picnic support our young people. There’s a terrific buzz about the place. It’s fantastic to have Electric Picnic show support and encouragement for the young people of Laois again this year,” he said.