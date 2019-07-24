Save Portlaoise's chapel of rest, say councillors

Local councillors have called on the management of Portlaoise hospital to retain the Chapel of Rest on the hospital grounds.

Two councillors raised the issue at last week’s meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District in Laois County Hall.

Cllr Willie Aird proposed a motion calling on Mr Michael Knowles, general manager at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, to inform the councillors of his proposals for the Chapel of Rest at the hospital.

And Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley proposed a motion calling for the retention of the Chapel of Rest.

She said the issues around the deeds need to be looked at. Cllr Dwane Stanley said that even if only three families had used the chapel so far this year, the service is still needed.

It was agreed by the councillors to send a letter to Mr Knowles, requesting an update on proposals for the chapel.

The concerns over the chapel come after it was recently announced that the hospital could lose its chapel of rest for deceased patients, as the HSE plans to convert the former Catholic chapel into offices and meeting rooms.