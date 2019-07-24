Nearly 200 dogs ended up in Laois dog pound in 2018

A total of 170 dogs ended up in the dog pound in Laois in 2018.

Of these 155 were classed as strays entering the pound, while six were seized and nine surrendered. 34 of these were reclaimed, while 57 were rehomed, bringing the total here to 91.

63 dogs were transferred to dog welfare groups.

A total of 13 were euthanized, a figure which is well below the national average of 55.

On December 31, 2018 there were eight dogs on hand in the pound.

The above figures do not include greyhounds. However, no greyhounds passed through the system in Laois in 2018.

One full time dog warden is employed in Laois, through the ISPCA.

A total of 3,300 dog licences were been issued in the county, equating to 3.90% of the population having a dog.