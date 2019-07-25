Ossory Show all set for its 2019 outing this weekend

The 2019 Ossory Show takes place at the Showgrounds at Coolfin Cross, Rathdowney this coming weekend, Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28.

Now in its 121st year, the Show is a stable of the social and agricultural calendar of Laois and, indeed, far beyond.

Its longevity is testament to the work and dedication of successive committees down through the years, a tradition which the present day committee and organisers are proud to uphold.

One of the principle strengths of the Ossory Show has been its ability to grow and prosper over the years.

In recent years it has become a two day event and now incorporates the Ossory Truck Show.

This year's Show will commence on Saturday evening, July 27 with a Truckers Barbecue at the Showgrounds. Musical entertainment will be provided by Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones.

The evening starts at 8pm with the band onstage at 9.30pm. The event is a benefit for Rathdowney Scouts and the Rathdowney events committee.

This sets the stage for Show day itself on Sunday, July 28, promising a family day with something to please everyone.

The Ossory Show has an enviable tradition for the range and quality of exhibits.

These include everything from the traditional farming fare of livestock, to cookery and bakery and arts and crafts.

The livestock section has traditionally been the backbone of the show.

Classes in the cattle section include the Meadow Meats €2,000 Super Beef Championship; the Glanbia €1,000 Fresian Calf Championship; A.I.B. Pedigree Interbreed Calf Class; Ashbourne Meats All Ireland Senior Breeding Heifer; Ossory Show All Ireland Crossbred Male Or Female Calf Born 2019; and the €1,200 Ossory Crossbred Belgian Blue Championship.

Cattle breeds include Limousins, Herefords, Salers, Angus, Charolais, Simmentals, and Belgian Blue.

Aside from cattle, other livestock sections comprise sheep, horses, pigs and poultry and horses.

Local produce is well catered for in areas like baking, jams, and vegetables.

The Arts and Crafts sections includes photography, crafts and flowers.

A highlight of the day is the ever popular Dog Show which is sure to draw lovers of all things canine.

In tandem with the competitive classes, the Ossory Show is above all a family day out, and there is a wide range of family entertainment to choose from.

Highlights include a donkey derby, and various amusements for the children.

There will be an All-Ireland tug o war which is sure to feature keen competition.

In the vintage section there will also be old time threshing display.

Also high in the competitive stakes will be the Most Suitably Dressed Lady and Gentleman, the Most Glamorous Granny and, of course, the Little Miss Ossory and Most Suitably Dressed Boy.

Meanwhile the massive Truck, Vintage Car and Tractor Show will cater for all machine and engine enthusiasts. Among the features here will be a truck pulling competition.

Entries for all competitions will be taken on the grounds from 2pm.

In all there are over 250 classes to exhibit in and much more.

For schedule and further details, contact, Catherine Fitzgerald (Secretary) 087-9975902; Peter Ging (Chairman) 086- 2394573; Trucks, Vintage & General Enquiries: Seamus Costigan (PRO) 086-2306828; Canice Gorman 087-2326493/Brian McCartney 086-1719696.