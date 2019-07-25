Two arrested after broad daylight fight in Portlaoise

Two men were arrested after a row broke out between them in broad daylight in Portlaoise.

The fight happened in the Lyster Square/James Fintan Lalor Avenue area of Portlaoise town centre around lunchtime on Thursday.

Traffic in the busy shopping area was brought to a standstill according to a witness. At least two garda cars pulled up to break up the incident.

Gardaí arrested two men at the scene and they were brought to Portlaoise Garda station.

