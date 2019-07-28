Gardai issue renewed appeal for information on missing woman on 21st anniversary of her disappearance

Gardaí in Kildare are renewing their appeal for information in relation to Deirdre Jacob who has been missing for 21 years today Sunday, July, 28.

Deirdre was last seen crossing the road towards the entrance to her home at Roseberry, Newbridge, Co. Kildare at around 3pm on Tuesday, July 28, 1998. She was eighteen years old at the time, 5’3” in height, slim build with grey/green eyes and dark chin length hair.

She was wearing a navy v-neck t-shirt with white trim on collar and sleeves, navy or black straight jeans and blue Nike runners. She was carrying a distinctive black satchel type bag with long shoulder straps and the word CAT in large yellow capital letters was printed on the front of the bag.

This bag (pictured above) has never been located and in addition to appealing for any information no matter how small Gardaí are interested in hearing from anyone who has ever found or noticed a bag similar to this.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station at 045-431212, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.