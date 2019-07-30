Homeless figures in Laois continue to grow

More and more people are presenting themselves as homeless in Laois, and the council says it is due to the lack of accommodation particularly in Portlaoise.

So far this year, 195 people or families came to Laois County Council to declare themselves in need of a home, nearly one person a day.

If the number stays steady it will mean some 334 cases by the end of the year.

It has climbed from 280 homeless presentations in 2018, and 210 in 2017. Many make repeated visits.

Latest figures from the local authority show that 17 adults and 16 children are currently living in emergency accommodation in Laois. Another four adults and 22 children are in transition accommodation.

Laois Housing Officer Michael Rainey spoke to the Leinster Express.

“It continues to be a serious concern. The lack of private rented accom- modation in Portlaoise appears to be the driving factor,” he said.

He said that a shortage of private housing schemes in construction means people who want to buy a home have to keep renting.

Mr Rainey said that people become homeless for many reasons, including rental homes being sold, being evicted for not paying rent, and suffering addictions.

He said not all are deemed homeless after assessment, including young adults who want to move out of home.

